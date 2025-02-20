Left Menu

Water Quality Controversy: Akhilesh Yadav Challenges UP Government's Claims

Akhilesh Yadav questions the UP government's dismissal of water contamination concerns at Triveni Sangam, highlighting a CPCB report on water quality that refutes official claims. Yogi Adityanath assured purity and control, while Yadav raises doubts about media suppression and potential contempt of a government authority.

20-02-2025
In a gripping political development, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has raised concerns over the Uttar Pradesh government's handling of water pollution issues at the sacred Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh. This comes shortly after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured the public of clean and safe water for the multitudes taking the holy dip.

Yadav took to social media, referencing a Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) report submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which challenges official claims by stating the water failed to meet the necessary bathing criteria. The SP chief insinuated a possible cover-up to prevent the dissemination of the pollution news.

Addressing the state assembly, the chief minister reiterated that water quality at Sangam is under stringent regulation, with recent readings indicating Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) levels below 3 and Dissolved Oxygen levels between 8 and 9, making it fit for bathing and rituals. As the debate intensifies, questions about media freedom and government accountability continue to surface.

(With inputs from agencies.)

