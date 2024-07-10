Sanjay Raut Criticizes Government's Handling of Worli Hit-and-Run Case
Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, alleges government efforts to protect Mihir Shah in the Worli hit-and-run case. He demands investigation into Shah's father, Rajesh Shah, for criminal links and influence. Raut accuses the police of mishandling and urges public accountability.
Sanjay Raut, a prominent leader and MP of Shiv Sena (UBT), has accused the government of attempting to protect Mihir Shah, the main accused in the Worli hit-and-run incident, from the outset. Raut, speaking post-arrest of Shah, highlighted the ties of Shah's father, Rajesh Shah, with the Palghar unit of the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena.
In an interaction with ANI, Raut stated, "Efforts are being made by the government to save the accused. This is not an ordinary case of hit-and-run; it is akin to a similar case in Pune." Raut demanded an investigation into Rajesh Shah's criminal record, alleging his connections with an underworld gang and questioning his rise to a close aide of the Chief Minister.
Raut emphasized the need for the Mumbai Police Commissioner to disclose the accused's father's records, asserting that Mihir Shah was hidden for three days to manipulate his medical reports. He criticized the handling of the case by the Mumbai Police and insisted that those responsible for the incident should not be released from jail. On July 7, Mihir Shah, reportedly intoxicated, fatally struck a 45-year-old woman, Kaveri Nakhwa, leading to his arrest along with his father and another individual for their alleged involvement.
