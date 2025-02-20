Uddhav Thackeray Vows to Reinvigorate Shiv Sena
Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), addressed supporters about internal party challenges amid defections and promised a robust counteraction. He warned against using party resources for personal gain while urging supporters to reinforce the organization ahead of possible upcoming civic elections.
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday openly criticized internal challenges crippling his party, highlighting defections and internal dissent as significants threats.
Speaking outside his residence in Bandra, Thackeray acknowledged the upset over recent party decisions and vowed corrective measures to ensure past mistakes are not repeated.
As speculation mounts over civic body polls in April-May, Thackeray urged his supporters to fortify the party's framework in anticipation of a Supreme Court ruling that could impact the elections.
