Uddhav Thackeray Vows to Reinvigorate Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday openly criticized internal challenges crippling his party, highlighting defections and internal dissent as significants threats.

Speaking outside his residence in Bandra, Thackeray acknowledged the upset over recent party decisions and vowed corrective measures to ensure past mistakes are not repeated.

As speculation mounts over civic body polls in April-May, Thackeray urged his supporters to fortify the party's framework in anticipation of a Supreme Court ruling that could impact the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)