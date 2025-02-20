Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray Vows to Reinvigorate Shiv Sena

Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), addressed supporters about internal party challenges amid defections and promised a robust counteraction. He warned against using party resources for personal gain while urging supporters to reinforce the organization ahead of possible upcoming civic elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:23 IST
Uddhav Thackeray Vows to Reinvigorate Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday openly criticized internal challenges crippling his party, highlighting defections and internal dissent as significants threats.

Speaking outside his residence in Bandra, Thackeray acknowledged the upset over recent party decisions and vowed corrective measures to ensure past mistakes are not repeated.

As speculation mounts over civic body polls in April-May, Thackeray urged his supporters to fortify the party's framework in anticipation of a Supreme Court ruling that could impact the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025