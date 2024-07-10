Surge in Gas Prices Strains Tripura's Power Generation: Minister Ratan Lal Nath Urges Central Intervention

Tripura's Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath has expressed serious concern over the recent spike in gas prices, which has drastically increased the cost of power generation for the state, according to an official release on Wednesday.

During the fiscal year 2020-21, the Tripura State Electricity Corporation (TSECL) averaged Rs 10.66 crore monthly on gas purchases, a figure that has surged to Rs 30 crore per month in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

'The recent spike in gas prices has substantially raised the power generation costs in Tripura. I urge the Ministry of Power to work in tandem with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to reevaluate gas pricing under APM arrangements, a step crucial to maintaining affordable electricity rates,' the release quoted Nath.

Nath raised these concerns at the North Eastern Power Ministers' conference in Guwahati, attended by Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Highlighting the issue of gas supply shortages from ONGC's Tripura fields, Nath stressed the impact on the state's predominantly gas-based power generation units.

'This is affecting state-owned gas-based power plants and necessitating additional power purchases from the exchange market. The situation has posed financial challenges for the state's power utility body," Nath said.

Advocating for comprehensive central government support to ensure sustainable and affordable electricity services, Nath proposed reinstating the Power System Development Fund to bolster advancements in the power sector.

He also highlighted Tripura's active pursuit of solar power projects under initiatives such as PM-DevINE and PM-KUSUM.

These initiatives include micro-grid solar power plants, solar street lighting systems, and rooftop solar panels on government buildings statewide.

Nath further mentioned substantial financial assistance secured, including a Rs 2,275 crore agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), aimed at strengthening Tripura's power sector.

'Initiatives like the Revamped Reformed-based Result-linked Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and PM-JANMAN aim to enhance operational efficiency and provide electricity connections to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) households, specifically the Reang community,' Nath stated.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)