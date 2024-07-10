High-End Property Demand Wanes Amid New Labour Tax Policies

The British real estate group Winkworth announced on Wednesday that demand for high-end properties has declined, attributing this trend to tax policies targeting wealthy individuals and proposals from the new Labour government to tax private schools. Britain's tight national finances have limited the scope for government investment in public services, prompting successive administrations to focus on raising taxes from the affluent community that leverages the country's high-return property market.

With the Labour government set on tightening tax loopholes that often benefit the super-rich, private banks and advisers have warned that some individuals may consider leaving the country altogether. Winkworth revealed in a trading announcement for the first half of 2024 that while overall sales had risen by 19% compared to H1 2023, the higher end of the market had been impacted.

"A combination of the Conservative Party's removal of non-domiciled status, the Labour Party's stated intention of adding VAT to private school fees, and the higher cost of finance have weighed on this sector," the statement read. Labour's recent election victory had been widely anticipated, and the party aims to eliminate a tax exemption for non-state-run schools, which currently do not charge a 20% Value Added Tax (VAT) on their fees.

These private institutions, often preferred by wealthy families, could face increased costs. In March, the previous Conservative government announced plans to phase out the 'non-dom' tax status, benefiting at least 80,000 people who live in Britain but pay little to no U.K. tax on overseas earnings. Labour intends to go further by eliminating offshore trusts used to avoid inheritance tax. Government data released on Tuesday showed that non-doms were liable for 8.9 billion pounds in income, payroll, and capital gains taxes during the 2022/2023 tax year.

