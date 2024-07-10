Left Menu

Tragic Suicide in Navi Mumbai Over iPhone

An 18-year-old named Sanjay Verma from Navi Mumbai allegedly committed suicide after his father bought him a less expensive phone instead of an iPhone. The incident occurred on July 8 at 11:30 pm. A case of accidental death has been registered and an autopsy report is awaited.

An 18-year-old named Sanjay Verma from Navi Mumbai allegedly committed suicide after his father did not buy him an expensive iPhone, police reported on Wednesday.

According to a complaint filed by his father, Sanjay wanted an iPhone costing about Rs 1.5 lakh. When his father bought him a more economical Vivo phone instead, Sanjay became deeply depressed and allegedly hanged himself at their home in the Kamothe area late on Monday night.

The incident took place around 11:30 pm on July 8. Authorities have registered a case of accidental death, and an autopsy report is currently awaited for further investigation.

