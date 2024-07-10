Left Menu

Novo Nordisk Partners with Bio Farma to Combat Diabetes in Indonesia

Novo Nordisk has entered into an agreement with Indonesia's Bio Farma to package insulin, aiming to address the rising diabetes issue in the country. This move marks Novo Nordisk's first manufacturing deal in Indonesia as they continue their efforts to improve diabetes care in Asia.

Updated: 10-07-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 17:34 IST
Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk has signed a deal with Indonesia's state-owned pharmaceutical company Bio Farma to package insulin in a bid to combat diabetes in the Southeast Asian country, according to a senior Bio Farma official.

Novo Nordisk has recently made headlines for its diabetes drug Ozempic and stands as one of the world's leading producers of insulin. In its 2023 annual report, the company highlighted its efforts to expand diabetes care in Asia, including increasing enrolments of children in various programs in India, Indonesia, and other countries.

A company spokesperson clarified that the memorandum of understanding focuses on insulin packaging in Indonesia and not its production. Details regarding the investment value and production start date are still being finalised, explained Soleh Ayubi, Bio Farma's deputy chief executive officer, to Reuters.

Novo Nordisk will deliver "expertise in diabetes treatment and insulin production," while Bio Farma will supply the local manufacturing facilities, according to a Bio Farma statement. Sreerekha Sreenivasan, vice president and general manager of Novo Nordisk in Indonesia, added that the partnership "strengthens our commitment in Indonesia."

The International Diabetes Federation's 2021 data reveals that over 19 million Indonesians, or 10.8% of the adult population, are living with diabetes.

