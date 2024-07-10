U.S. and Mexico Strengthen Steel and Aluminum Tariff Policies

The U.S. and Mexico on Wednesday unveiled new strategies to counter the circumvention of U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs by China and other countries. These measures include implementing a North American 'melted and poured' standard for steel.

According to the White House, President Joe Biden's new policy mandates that steel imports from Mexico face 25% 'Section 232' tariffs unless verified to have been melted and poured in Mexico, the U.S., or Canada. Aluminum imports will face a 10% tariff unless free of Chinese, Russian, Belarusian, or Iranian primary aluminum.

Importers must provide a certificate of analysis to U.S. Customs and Border Protection showing the metals' origin. Both countries will enforce policies to prevent tariff evasion and strengthen regional supply chains. This move follows concerns over China's export market flooding and Biden's increased tariffs on Chinese goods last May.

