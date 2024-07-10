Freeport LNG Prepares for Operation Restart Post-Hurricane Beryl

Freeport LNG, the second-largest liquefied natural gas facility in the United States, is gearing up to restart processing operations by Thursday.

The decision follows the restoration of power after Hurricane Beryl swept across Texas, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The facility is not expected to resume liquefied natural gas shipments until the port of Freeport, currently under vessel transit restrictions, fully reopens. A spokesperson for Freeport LNG stated that the company 'intends to resume liquefaction operations when post-storm assessments are complete and it is safe to do so.'

