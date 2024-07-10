Union Power Minister Urges Chhattisgarh to Waive Cess on Hydropower Projects
Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has urged the Chhattisgarh government to remove the cess on hydropower and pump storage projects, aiming to prevent tariff hikes for consumers. During a meeting with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, he also addressed issues related to NTPC projects and reviewed the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme.
In a significant move to reduce electricity tariffs for consumers, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has requested the Chhattisgarh government to remove the cess on hydropower and pump storage projects, according to an official statement released Wednesday.
Khattar made the appeal during a meeting with Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai in Raipur. The discussions also focused on expediting the resolution of issues surrounding various NTPC projects in the state, including land acquisition and mining leases for the development of captive coal blocks.
The Minister further advised the state, which is near the national average in AT&C losses, to strive for reducing these losses to below 10 per cent. Additionally, he reviewed the progress of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in Chhattisgarh.
