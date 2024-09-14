Left Menu

Nation Mourns the Loss of CPI(M) Leader Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury's sudden demise has left a significant void in national politics. Politicians like Gopal Rai, Manish Sisodia, and Sonia Gandhi paid tributes, signifying his unparalleled contributions to democracy and the Constitution. Yechury passed away on September 12 due to a respiratory tract infection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 15:13 IST
After paying tributes to the General Secretary of the CPI(M), Sitaram Yechury, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai asserted that Yechury's untimely demise leaves a considerable void in national politics. Speaking to the media, Rai emphasized Yechury's contributions, particularly in defending the Constitution and democracy. 'His sudden demise creates a gap in national politics,' said Rai. 'I believe everyone will learn from him and work for the nation and democracy.'

Earlier in the day, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP MP Sanjay Singh paid their respects to Yechury. Sisodia described Yechury as an irreplaceable leader who was a source of inspiration for many. 'Sitaram Yechury was an esteemed leader for the entire nation,' said Sisodia. 'No one can take his place.'

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi also visited the CPI(M) office in Delhi to pay her respects. Congress members Jairam Ramesh, Ajay Maken, Rajeev Shukla, and several CPI(M) leaders and workers joined her to commemorate Yechury's legacy.

Yechury's mortal remains were transported from his residence in Vasant Kunj to the party's office. He passed away on September 12 at AIIMS Hospital after suffering from a respiratory tract infection.

Kerala Minister P Rajeev told ANI that Yechury's death creates a substantial void in national politics. 'His demise is a big loss for the party, the left, and the country,' said Rajeev. 'He was the most acceptable person in the party and was consulted on every decision.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

