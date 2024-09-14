Left Menu

CM Yadav Pledges to Double Milk Production in Madhya Pradesh, Empower Sanchi Milk Union

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the Sanchi Milk Processing Unit in Indore, aiming to double the state's milk production. He announced measures to empower Sanchi Milk Union employees and support cattle farmers with subsidies, further boosting milk production and dairy product range.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 21:53 IST
CM Yadav Pledges to Double Milk Production in Madhya Pradesh, Empower Sanchi Milk Union
MP CM Mohan Yadav interacting with employees at Sanchi Unit (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the Sanchi Milk Processing Unit in Indore on Saturday, interacting with the employees and promising significant improvements in the state's milk production. Yadav declared, "We aim to double the current milk production and will ensure no employee—permanent or outsourced—of Sanchi Milk Union is dismissed."

The Chief Minister highlighted efforts to boost milk production under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "double-engine" government, aiming to make Madhya Pradesh the leading producer in the country. "With over 51,000 villages, we will push to increase milk output and diversify dairy products across the state," Yadav noted. He reassured employees of job security and emphasized their role as key stakeholders in enhancing the union.

Yadav also mentioned an MoU with the National Dairy Development Board to strengthen the Sanchi brand. He talked about subsidies for cattle farmers with more than 10 cows, protection for older livestock in gaushalas, and special conferences to encourage milk production. "Our agricultural growth rate of 25% will support these efforts," he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024