CM Yadav Pledges to Double Milk Production in Madhya Pradesh, Empower Sanchi Milk Union

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the Sanchi Milk Processing Unit in Indore on Saturday, interacting with the employees and promising significant improvements in the state's milk production. Yadav declared, "We aim to double the current milk production and will ensure no employee—permanent or outsourced—of Sanchi Milk Union is dismissed."

The Chief Minister highlighted efforts to boost milk production under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "double-engine" government, aiming to make Madhya Pradesh the leading producer in the country. "With over 51,000 villages, we will push to increase milk output and diversify dairy products across the state," Yadav noted. He reassured employees of job security and emphasized their role as key stakeholders in enhancing the union.

Yadav also mentioned an MoU with the National Dairy Development Board to strengthen the Sanchi brand. He talked about subsidies for cattle farmers with more than 10 cows, protection for older livestock in gaushalas, and special conferences to encourage milk production. "Our agricultural growth rate of 25% will support these efforts," he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)