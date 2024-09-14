Tripura CM Advocates Advanced Training to Elevate State's Sports Sector

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday underscored the necessity for advanced training in the sports sector to enhance performance and cultivate a culture of excellence. Speaking at an event in Agartala, Saha affirmed, "There is no shortage of talent in sports. We are also developing infrastructure. With proper training, they will surely bring us glory."

Saha also stressed the significance of regular practice and maintaining fitness to achieve success in sports. As part of fitness routines, he recommended incorporating yoga and gymnastics into training regimens. The Chief Minister's remarks came during a felicitation and award distribution ceremony organized by the Tripura Cricket Association at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala.

The Chief Minister urged officials of the Tripura Cricket Association to pursue excellence, with the aim of bringing national and international accolades to Tripura. He highlighted the ongoing development of sports infrastructure in the state, including an international-standard stadium project at Narsinghgarh.

Despite several challenges, Saha noted that the stadium at Narsinghgarh is being developed to meet international standards, though constraints like limited space for vehicle movement need addressing. He mentioned that instructions have been given to the District Magistrate and relevant officials to resolve the issue, even if it involves acquiring additional land.

The event was attended by Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Tinku Roy, former Indian cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar, IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal, and honorary TCA president Tapan Lodh, among other dignitaries.

