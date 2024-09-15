Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again: Lives Lost in Failed Channel Crossing

Several people died in a failed attempt to cross the English Channel from northern France early Sunday. A rescue operation is currently underway, with survivors taken to Ambleteuse. This incident follows a boat carrying migrants that ripped apart in the Channel nearly two weeks ago, leaving 13 dead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 15-09-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 13:52 IST
Several people died early Sunday during a failed attempt to cross the English Channel from northern France, French authorities said.

A rescue operation is underway, and survivors of the tragedy have been taken to the sports hall in the northern town of Ambleteuse, according to a statement from the prefecture of Pas-de-Calais region.

The incident Saturday occurred nearly two weeks after a boat carrying migrants ripped apart in the English Channel as they attempted to reach Britain from northern France, plunging dozens into the treacherous waterway and leaving 13 dead, officials said.

