Meerut Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises to 10, Financial Aid Announced

The death toll from the tragic Meerut building collapse has risen to 10, according to District Magistrate Deepak Meena. He announced that financial assistance of Rs. 4 lakh per deceased and Rs. 1.20 lakh for reconstruction is being provided to the victims' families. Compensation for animals killed in the incident is also being processed.

The three-storey concrete house in Zakir Colony collapsed on September 14 around 4:30 pm due to heavy rains. Rescue and relief efforts were immediately initiated by the District Administration, Police Department, Fire Brigade, Medical Department, and Municipal Corporation. Specialized teams from SDRF and NDRF were also deployed. Out of the 15 people reported to be inside the house, 10 were confirmed dead and 5 were rescued alive.

Among the deceased, eight were females and two males. A senior police official confirmed the 10 deaths and noted that five people are currently receiving hospital treatment. The site has been sealed, and search and rescue operations continue to ensure no survivors remain trapped. The injured are being treated, and the deceased have been sent for post-mortem procedures.

