Avalanche Traps BRO Workers in Chamoli: Rescue Operations Underway
In Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, 33 out of 55 Border Roads Organisation workers have been rescued from an avalanche, leaving 22 still trapped. Rescue efforts face challenges due to adverse weather conditions and the threat of further avalanches. Authorities, including Union ministers, prioritize rescuing remaining workers.
- Country:
- India
In a harrowing incident, 33 of the 55 labourers trapped under a massive avalanche in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district have been rescued, sparking intensified efforts to locate the remaining 22 individuals. The avalanche struck the remote village of Mana, near the India-Tibet border, prompting immediate action by local and national authorities.
Officials confirmed that the rescue mission, complicated by extreme weather conditions and treacherous terrain, continues to face significant obstacles. With 65 personnel on the ground, including specialized military units trained for high-altitude rescues, the search is priority amid warnings of potential additional avalanches.
Top leadership, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, have assured all necessary resources are being deployed. Emergency operations are strategically coordinating efforts to airlift and care for the injured, underscoring the government's commitment to resolving this critical situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Midland Credit Management Celebrated Among Best IT Workplace in India
Midland Credit Management Named Among Top Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2024
Embracing Citizen Wisdom in Crisis Management
Kerala Temple Tragedy: Captive Elephant Management Under Scrutiny
Tiger Global Management LLC's Strategic Share Movements