Avalanche Traps BRO Workers in Chamoli: Rescue Operations Underway

In a harrowing incident, 33 of the 55 labourers trapped under a massive avalanche in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district have been rescued, sparking intensified efforts to locate the remaining 22 individuals. The avalanche struck the remote village of Mana, near the India-Tibet border, prompting immediate action by local and national authorities.

Officials confirmed that the rescue mission, complicated by extreme weather conditions and treacherous terrain, continues to face significant obstacles. With 65 personnel on the ground, including specialized military units trained for high-altitude rescues, the search is priority amid warnings of potential additional avalanches.

Top leadership, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, have assured all necessary resources are being deployed. Emergency operations are strategically coordinating efforts to airlift and care for the injured, underscoring the government's commitment to resolving this critical situation.

