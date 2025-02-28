Left Menu

Avalanche Traps BRO Workers in Chamoli: Rescue Operations Underway

In Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, 33 out of 55 Border Roads Organisation workers have been rescued from an avalanche, leaving 22 still trapped. Rescue efforts face challenges due to adverse weather conditions and the threat of further avalanches. Authorities, including Union ministers, prioritize rescuing remaining workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 28-02-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 23:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident, 33 of the 55 labourers trapped under a massive avalanche in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district have been rescued, sparking intensified efforts to locate the remaining 22 individuals. The avalanche struck the remote village of Mana, near the India-Tibet border, prompting immediate action by local and national authorities.

Officials confirmed that the rescue mission, complicated by extreme weather conditions and treacherous terrain, continues to face significant obstacles. With 65 personnel on the ground, including specialized military units trained for high-altitude rescues, the search is priority amid warnings of potential additional avalanches.

Top leadership, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, have assured all necessary resources are being deployed. Emergency operations are strategically coordinating efforts to airlift and care for the injured, underscoring the government's commitment to resolving this critical situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

