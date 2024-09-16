Regenerative Agriculture Shines at Ludhiana's Kisan Mela

Regenerative agriculture took center stage at the Ludhiana Kisan Mela, organized by the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), bringing together thousands of farmers, students, and agriculturists. The event highlighted innovative farming techniques and practices to promote crop residue management.

A significant feature was the informative stall by PRANA (Promoting Regenerative and No Burn Agriculture), a project backed by The Nature Conservancy and Nature Conservancy India Solutions Pvt. Ltd (NCIS). The stall focused on the pivotal role of women in advancing regenerative agriculture, using interactive exhibits to convey impactful messages.

Key stall features included gamification tools, murals, educational banners, and interactive games such as 'Kheti de Sahi Dhang' and 'Dart Board,' which encouraged farmers to learn about soil health and crop residue management. Agricultural experts from PRANA's partner organizations engaged with visitors, addressing concerns and providing informative literature on sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)