Burgundy Private Expands to 15 New Cities, Enhances Wealth Management Services

Axis Bank announced on Monday that its private banking arm, Burgundy Private, is set to expand its wealth management services to 15 additional cities, bringing its total presence to 42 locations across India.

This strategic expansion aims to offer bespoke wealth management services tailored to the specific needs of discerning clients in India's rapidly developing Tier 2 markets, according to a statement from Axis Bank.

The new cities include Bhubaneswar, Patna, Raipur, Agra, Ghaziabad, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Jalandhar, Meerut, Belgaum, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Aurangabad, Nagpur, and Gandhidham.

By utilizing its expertise in technology and data analytics, Burgundy Private aims to deliver personalized solutions that align with the evolving expectations of affluent clients in these emerging regions.

Currently, Burgundy Private manages an AUM of nearly Rs 2.07 trillion, reflecting a 33 percent increase year-on-year, and manages the wealth of over 13,000 families across 27 cities.

