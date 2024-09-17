Central Pacific Poised to Acquire Hawaiian Electric’s Banking Unit
Central Pacific is nearing a deal to acquire Hawaiian Electric’s banking unit, according to Bloomberg News. This acquisition is expected to enhance Central Pacific's market presence in Hawaii.
The potential deal is anticipated to bolster Central Pacific's footprint within the Hawaiian market.
This acquisition could have significant implications for the financial landscape in Hawaii.
