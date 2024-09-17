Left Menu

Central Pacific Poised to Acquire Hawaiian Electric’s Banking Unit

Central Pacific is nearing a deal to acquire Hawaiian Electric’s banking unit, according to Bloomberg News. This acquisition is expected to enhance Central Pacific's market presence in Hawaii.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 01:14 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 01:14 IST
Central Pacific Poised to Acquire Hawaiian Electric’s Banking Unit

Central Pacific is reportedly on the verge of acquiring Hawaiian Electric's banking arm, as per Bloomberg News.

The potential deal is anticipated to bolster Central Pacific's footprint within the Hawaiian market.

This acquisition could have significant implications for the financial landscape in Hawaii.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024