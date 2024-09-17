Odisha CM and Tripura CM Extend Birthday Greetings to PM Modi; Excitement Grows for SUBHADRA Launch

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday on Tuesday. The Prime Minister is set to inaugurate numerous development projects in Odisha later today, heightening anticipation among locals.

CM Majhi expressed his warm wishes, stating, "I join the people of Odisha in extending warm greetings to PM Narendra Modi Ji on your birthday. Under your unparalleled leadership, the Nation is moving on a high-growth trajectory towards a Viksit Bharat. I wish you a long and healthy life in service to the Nation." He also highlighted the eagerness of Odisha's women over the Prime Minister's visit for the launch of the SUBHADRA scheme, aimed at empowering women economically.

Similarly, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha conveyed his wishes on X, praising Modi's vision for a prosperous India. "Warm birthday wishes to the visionary leader & great son of Maa Bharati, Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji. Your vision for a stronger, prosperous India resonates in every heart. May your dynamic leadership & unwavering dedication continue to transform India and inspire generations!" CM Saha posted.

PM Modi's Odisha visit itinerary includes interacting with beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana--Urban in the morning. Later at noon, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects worth more than Rs 3800 crore in Bhubaneswar. The SUBHADRA scheme, a flagship initiative focused on the economic empowerment of over 1 crore women, will be officially launched.

(With inputs from agencies.)