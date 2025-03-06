Left Menu

Over 1 crore beneficiaries covered under Subhadra scheme: Odisha deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who oversees the women and child development department, directly transferred Rs 5,000 to each of the 2.30 lakh women through Direct Benefit Transfer DBT.Since its launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17 last year, the state government has disbursed financial assistance under the scheme in five phases, benefiting over one crore women, Parida added.Subhadra Yojana aims to provide Rs 50,000 to eligible women aged 21 to 60 years over five years 2024-25 to 2028-29.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-03-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 15:49 IST
The Odisha government on Thursday distributed Rs 115 crore to 2.30 lakh new women beneficiaries under the Subhadra Yojana. Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who oversees the women and child development department, directly transferred Rs 5,000 to each of the 2.30 lakh women through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Since its launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17 last year, the state government has disbursed financial assistance under the scheme in five phases, benefiting over one crore women, Parida added.

Subhadra Yojana aims to provide Rs 50,000 to eligible women aged 21 to 60 years over five years (2024-25 to 2028-29). In its 2024 election manifesto, the BJP had promised to provide Rs 50,000 to one crore poor women in the state. ''Now, that promise has been fulfilled,'' Parida added.

With Rs 5,000 already distributed to one crore poor women of the state in five phases over the past eight months, the second installment of Rs 5,000 will be disbursed to all the beneficiaries in a single transaction on International Women's Day on March 8. She also highlighted the state government's goal of creating at least five 'lakhpati didis' in every village as part of its vision for a 'viksit Odisha'.

To further help women to become empowered, the government will assist the beneficiaries to enhance their skills and provide them market linkage to sell their products, she assured.

Parida appealed to all beneficiaries of Subhadra Yojana to light a lamp (diya) on March 7 evening for the welfare of their families and their societies.

Additionally, she announced that the state government has decided to release 10 months of pending salaries for women workers under the Mission Shakti department, including Bank Mitras, master bookkeepers, Krishi Mitras, and Prani Mitras.

Furthermore, the government will provide a bonus of Rs 1,500 to each Anganwadi worker and Rs 500 to each Anganwadi assistant in recognition of their dedication to reaching one crore women under the Subhadra scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

