Odisha's Subhadra Scheme: Empowering Over 1 Crore Women

In a significant move, Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida announced that over 98 lakh women have benefited from the state's Subhadra Scheme. The initiative, whose goal is to reach more than 1 crore women, is set to provide further assistance on March 6 and International Women's Day, March 8.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi revealed in a legislative assembly address that the Subhadra scheme, approved by the state cabinet in August 2024, will be implemented from the 2024-25 to the 2028-29 fiscal years with a massive funding outlay of Rs 55,825.00 crore. `This path-breaking scheme is expected to empower women significantly across the state,` he stated.

The Subhadra Scheme aims to positively impact the lives of over 1 crore women, offering Rs 10,000 annually in two instalments through direct bank transfers. Additionally, a Subhadra Debit Card will facilitate digital transactions, and incentives are planned for beneficiaries making maximum digital transactions in each Gram Panchayat and Urban Local Body.

(With inputs from agencies.)