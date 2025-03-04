Odisha's Subhadra Scheme: Empowering Over 1 Crore Women
The Subhadra Scheme in Odisha aims to support over 1 crore women by 2029 with a financial outlay of Rs 55,825 crore. With more than 98 lakh beneficiaries already, the initiative focuses on direct bank transfers and encourages digital transactions, offering incentives to those actively participating.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, Odisha's Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida announced that over 98 lakh women have benefited from the state's Subhadra Scheme. The initiative, whose goal is to reach more than 1 crore women, is set to provide further assistance on March 6 and International Women's Day, March 8.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi revealed in a legislative assembly address that the Subhadra scheme, approved by the state cabinet in August 2024, will be implemented from the 2024-25 to the 2028-29 fiscal years with a massive funding outlay of Rs 55,825.00 crore. `This path-breaking scheme is expected to empower women significantly across the state,` he stated.
The Subhadra Scheme aims to positively impact the lives of over 1 crore women, offering Rs 10,000 annually in two instalments through direct bank transfers. Additionally, a Subhadra Debit Card will facilitate digital transactions, and incentives are planned for beneficiaries making maximum digital transactions in each Gram Panchayat and Urban Local Body.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Postpones Key Delhi Legislative Meeting, Eyes New Chief Minister
Political Storm: BJP Targets Atishi Over Chief Minister Role
Delhi Awaits New Chief Minister Amid Oath-Taking Ceremony Preparations
Delhi Awaits: BJP's Chief Minister Mystery Unfolds Amid Grand Ceremony
Karnataka Politics: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Discusses E-Khata and Power-Sharing Dynamics