BNP Paribas India Opens New Dormitory for Female Residents at Adhar NGO

BNP Paribas India has inaugurated a new dormitory for female residents at Adhar, an NGO providing lifetime care for intellectually disabled adults. The facility will house over 55 women and 18 staff members, enhancing Adhar's comprehensive residential care. Adhar has been a leader in holistic care for nearly three decades.

  • India

BNP Paribas India today inaugurated a new dormitory facility for the female residents of Adhar, a long-standing partner and NGO dedicated to providing lifetime care and support for intellectually disabled adults.

The facility will house over 55 women residents and around 18 staff members, reflecting BNP Paribas' commitment to social responsibility.

''We embarked on this journey in 2020 to support Adhar in their noble mission,'' said Sanjay Singh, Head of Territory and CEO, BNP Paribas India. Adhar, with branches in Badlapur and Nashik, serves many residents, offering comprehensive care and support.

