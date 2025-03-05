Left Menu

Maharashtra Government Challenges Court's Decision on Policemen's Inquiry in Badlapur Case

The Maharashtra government has moved the Bombay High Court against a Thane sessions court's decision to halt an inquiry's findings implicating policemen in the death of a Badlapur sexual assault case accused. While the magistrate's report questioned the legitimacy of the police encounter, the state argues it's conducting an independent investigation.

  India

The Maharashtra government escalated its legal battle by petitioning the Bombay High Court on Wednesday. The state's plea comes in response to a sessions court order that temporarily halted an inquiry report implicating police officers in the encounter death of a Badlapur sexual assault case accused.

A division bench, led by Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale, was informed about the state's appeal against the February 21 order of the Thane sessions court. The order had kept the magistrate's report, which raised questions over the alleged encounter's legitimacy, in abeyance.

Senior counsel Amit Desai emphasized the government's commitment to a lawful and independent investigation. He noted the establishment of an inquiry commission headed by a retired Chief Justice and the ongoing state CID probe into the events of September last year, thus asserting the state's adherence to legal processes. The High Court is slated to continue hearing the matter on March 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

