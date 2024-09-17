Left Menu

South Sudan and Sudan Move Forward with Crude Oil Pipeline Restart

South Sudan and Sudan are progressing towards resuming crude oil pumping through a pipeline to a Sudanese port. The pipeline was halted in February due to conflict-related damage, affecting both nations' economies and causing environmental issues. Technical preparations have been made, with operations expected to restart soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:23 IST
South Sudan and Sudan are taking significant steps to resume the flow of crude oil through a pivotal pipeline leading to a Sudanese port, according to statements from South Sudan's finance minister and the president's office.

The cessation of the main pipeline in February, caused by conflict-induced damage, has been a major blow for both countries' revenue streams. Furthermore, it has led to environmental contamination and escalated food prices in Sudan.

Technical preparations necessary for restarting oil production have been completed. Diplomatic meetings and cooperative efforts, including site visits by South Sudanese engineers, are ongoing to ensure the facilities' readiness for resuming operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

