Innovative BioCNG Solution By GPS Renewables and STEER Engineering

GPS Renewables Pvt Ltd has announced a strategic partnership with STEER Engineering aimed at revolutionizing the BioCNG sector through cutting-edge technology.

This collaboration is poised to improve feed processing efficiency and enhance overall output, providing a robust solution for India's BioCNG industry. With an advanced 2.5 tonnes per hour bio-processor, designed for agro-residues such as paddy straw and maize, the initiative promises significant contributions to sustainable waste reduction and energy savings of up to USD 30 billion on oil imports by 2030.

Mainak Chakraborty, CEO of GPS Renewables, and Nitin Gupta, CEO of STEER Engineering, have expressed their enthusiasm about the partnership's potential to create groundbreaking solutions and foster a cleaner, sustainable future for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)