Elderly Malabar Hill Man Accused of Molesting Young Domestic Help

An 85-year-old resident of Malabar Hill has been accused of molesting a 20-year-old domestic help employed at his home. The incident surfaced when the young woman, who started working for the family on September 9, lodged a complaint at the Malabar Hill Police Station. Based on her account, the police have initiated a case but have yet to make any arrests. A notice has been issued to the accused following legal procedures.

The police report states that the victim had previously worked in Santacruz for three years before seeking employment closer to home. A relative introduced her to the accused's 45-year-old daughter, leading to her employment with the family. The victim recounted, 'The old man was at the dining table. I went to the kitchen to get a cloth. He came in, touched me inappropriately, and grabbed me from behind.' She further alleged that he followed her to the hall, grabbed her again, and kissed her.

According to the victim, she informed the accused's wife immediately after the incident. The wife, who was in the bathroom at the time, reportedly scolded her husband and apologized to the maid. Following the complaint, the police have launched an investigation into the incident.

In a separate incident on Wednesday, in the Mira Road area of Thane district, North Mumbai, a 58-year-old sanitation worker named Rajendra Tusabar allegedly molested a 12-year-old girl returning home from tuition. Sources indicate that the accused entered the lift with the girl and committed the act, threatening her with harm if she reported it. The girl informed her parents, who filed a complaint at the nearest police station. Police have since registered a case and arrested Tusabar.

(With inputs from agencies.)