Kharge and Modi Urge Historic Voter Turnout in Jammu & Kashmir Elections

Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday implored the people of Jammu and Kashmir to partake in the 'crucial election' and become 'catalysts for change' as the first phase of polling commenced in the region. In a post on X, Kharge highlighted that the electorate is eager to safeguard their rights and begin an era of authentic development and full statehood.

'As the first phase of voting in 24 Assembly constituencies starts, we urge everyone to exercise their democratic right and vote in large numbers. Every single vote possesses the power to shape the future and usher in an era of peace, stability, justice, progress, and economic empowerment,' Kharge declared in his post. 'We especially appeal to first-time voters to engage in this vital election and be the catalysts for change. Remember, when casting your vote, who is responsible for the region being downgraded to a Union Territory. Let us unite for a brighter future for Jammu and Kashmir, where every citizen's voice is heard,' he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made an appeal to voters in the constituencies to cast their ballots in substantial numbers to fortify the 'festival of democracy.' 'As the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections begins, I urge all those in the constituencies voting today to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I particularly call upon young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise,' PM Modi said in a post on X.

Polling for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections began at 7 am today under stringent security measures. Voting will conclude at 6 pm. Long queues of voters were seen at polling stations from the morning. In this initial phase, 24 assembly constituencies across the Union Territory are participating, including 16 seats in the Kashmir region and 8 seats in the Jammu region.

Voting for the second and third phases in J-K is scheduled for September 25 and October 1, respectively. Vote counting will commence on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)