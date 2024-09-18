Joint Parliamentary Committee Meeting on Waqf Bill Postponed

A scheduled Joint Parliamentary Committee meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, has been postponed, citing technical reasons. The meeting, originally set for today, will now occur on September 19-20, 2024.

The parliamentary committee was initially scheduled for September 18-20 at the Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi. Representatives from the Ministry of Minority Affairs were expected to record their oral evidence before the committee regarding the bill's provisions.

Additionally, the committee will hear testimonies from experts and stakeholders, including Prof. Faizan Mustafa, Vice Chancellor of Chanakya National Law University, Pasmanda Muslim Mahaaz, and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board. Input will also be gathered from the All India Sajjadanashin Council, Muslim Rashtriya Manch, and Bharat First.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier stated that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which focuses on the management, preservation, and misuse of Waqf properties, will be passed soon. Speaking on the government's third term's first 100 days, Shah assured that the bill's passage is imminent.

The fourth committee meeting on the bill was previously held on September 6, featuring inputs from the Archaeological Survey of India, Zakat Foundation of India, and Telangana Waqf Board. These stakeholders provided their views and suggestions on the bill.

