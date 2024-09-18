Left Menu

Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Harassing Toddler in Bhopal

A Bhopal teacher was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 3.5-year-old girl. The incident has sparked political outrage, with the state's Congress Chief criticizing the BJP government for failing to ensure women's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:18 IST
Commissioner of Police (CP), Harinarayanchari Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A teacher in Bhopal was arrested on charges of sexually harassing a three-and-half-year-old girl, according to police officials. The complaint, filed at Kamla Nagar police station, led to the arrest of the accused, identified as Kasim Rehan. He faces charges under section 74 and 75 of Bharatiya Nyay Sahita and the POCSO Act.

The school stated that they were unaware of the incident and had not been informed by the parents. Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra confirmed that the complaint came from the victim's family. Following an investigation, the police apprehended Rehan promptly. Mishra added that the young age of the victim initially delayed the investigation.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari criticized the state BJP government for its failure to maintain law and order and protect women. Patwari urged the President of India to address the surge in sexual crimes, including the recent case in Bhopal, emphasizing that 18 women are raped daily in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

