Godrej Capital Ventures into Affordable Housing Loans: Aiming High for Future Growth

Godrej Capital, the financial services arm of the Godrej Group, is set to make a significant move into the affordable housing loan sector by December, with ambitious plans to elevate its assets under management (AUM) to Rs 17,000 crore by the end of the current financial year, according to Managing Director Manish Shah.

Currently managing an asset base of Rs 13,000 crore, the company reached an AUM of Rs 10,000 crore in FY24 and now targets Rs 17,000 crore by FY25, looking further to grow this to Rs 30,000 crore by March 2026 and Rs 50,000 crore by March 2028.

As part of its strategy, Godrej Capital will initially roll out affordable housing loans in one or two states, planning to expand based on customer demand. This aligns with the government's 'Housing for All' mission, aiming to provide financing options for lower-income homebuyers and boost growth prospects.

