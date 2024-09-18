Left Menu

Godrej Capital Ventures into Affordable Housing Loans: Aiming High for Future Growth

Godrej Capital plans to enter the affordable housing loan segment by December, aiming to grow its AUM to Rs 17,000 crore by FY25 and ultimately to Rs 50,000 crore by 2028. The company is also focusing on SME and MSME segments, expanding its market reach and service offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:59 IST
Godrej Capital Ventures into Affordable Housing Loans: Aiming High for Future Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Godrej Capital, the financial services arm of the Godrej Group, is set to make a significant move into the affordable housing loan sector by December, with ambitious plans to elevate its assets under management (AUM) to Rs 17,000 crore by the end of the current financial year, according to Managing Director Manish Shah.

Currently managing an asset base of Rs 13,000 crore, the company reached an AUM of Rs 10,000 crore in FY24 and now targets Rs 17,000 crore by FY25, looking further to grow this to Rs 30,000 crore by March 2026 and Rs 50,000 crore by March 2028.

As part of its strategy, Godrej Capital will initially roll out affordable housing loans in one or two states, planning to expand based on customer demand. This aligns with the government's 'Housing for All' mission, aiming to provide financing options for lower-income homebuyers and boost growth prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024