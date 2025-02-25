Survey Initiatives Underway for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in UP

In the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Minister of State for Rural Development Vijay Laxmi Gautam announced that survey work is actively being conducted to identify eligible beneficiaries for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in the rural sector. The Government of India has mandated the completion of this survey by March 31.

During the sixth day of the budget session, Gautam responded on behalf of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, answering a query raised by SP member Anil Pradhan. The question highlighted the need for identifying eligible homeless families and possibly increasing financial aid for housing under the program.

Current financial details and allocations were also addressed. While an increase in the Rs 1,20,000 provided per unit under PMAY (Rural) requires central government approval, the Rural Development Ministry establishes these costs uniformly across states. Special provisions include additional assistance for senior citizens, single women, and other vulnerable groups in urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)