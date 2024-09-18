Left Menu

British Train Drivers Accept New Pay Deal, Ending Strikes

Train drivers in Britain have agreed to a new pay deal, according to their trade union ASLEF. The agreement brings an end to a prolonged industrial dispute and a series of disruptive strikes, with about 96.6% of union members voting in favor of the deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-09-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 17:04 IST
Train drivers in Britain have voted to accept a new pay deal, their trade union ASLEF announced on Wednesday. The agreement marks the conclusion of a long-running industrial dispute that had led to a series of disruptive strikes.

According to ASLEF, about 96.6% of its members voted in favor of the new pay deal.

The outcome is seen as a significant step toward stabilizing Britain's rail services after months of unrest.

