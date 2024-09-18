British Train Drivers Accept New Pay Deal, Ending Strikes

Train drivers in Britain have voted to accept a new pay deal, their trade union ASLEF announced on Wednesday. The agreement marks the conclusion of a long-running industrial dispute that had led to a series of disruptive strikes.

According to ASLEF, about 96.6% of its members voted in favor of the new pay deal.

The outcome is seen as a significant step toward stabilizing Britain's rail services after months of unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)