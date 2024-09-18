Sensex and Nifty Hit Record Highs Amid Profit Booking Pre-Fed Decision

The Sensex and Nifty indices reached new intra-day highs on Wednesday, only to close lower due to profit booking in IT shares ahead of the closely-watched US Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.

After opening lower, the 30-share BSE Sensex briefly surged by 246.72 points, achieving an all-time intra-day peak of 83,326.38. However, it dropped by 131.43 points, or 0.16%, to settle at 82,948.23, driven by profit booking.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty declined by 41 points, or 0.16%, to close at 25,377.55, after hitting a fresh intra-day high of 25,482.20 earlier in the day. IT stocks such as Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies witnessed significant drops, while Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank emerged as top gainers. Market volatility persists ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee's outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)