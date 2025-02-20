Left Menu

U.S. Treasury Secretary's Unexpected Absence from G20 Summit

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will not attend the upcoming G20 meeting in Cape Town due to obligations in Washington. This absence is notable as the U.S. plays a key role in G20 agreements. Instead, a senior official will represent the U.S. amidst ongoing tensions with South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 07:16 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 07:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising move, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced he will not attend the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting set for next week in Cape Town, South Africa, citing responsibilities in Washington. This marks an unusual absence, given the U.S.'s leading role in G20 negotiations on global financial matters.

Bessent stated in a social media post that a senior official will attend the summit in his stead. He also expressed eagerness to connect with international peers in upcoming meetings in Washington, organized by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Meanwhile, tensions between the U.S. and South Africa, which holds the G20 presidency in the upcoming term, have intensified. Recent criticisms from former President Trump regarding South Africa's land policies accompanied announcements of the U.S. planning humanitarian relief efforts for Afrikaners. The decision for the U.S. to skip the G20 summit was criticized by former Treasury officials as a lost opportunity for crucial global economic discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

