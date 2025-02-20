G20 Summit Faces Tensions Amid US Absence and Global Divides
The G20 meeting in South Africa faces tensions over the Ukraine war, trade disputes, and the absence of the US amidst a diplomatic feud. The geopolitical rifts widen as rich countries are urged to address issues like inequality and climate change, while China seeks to expand its influence.
The G20 summit in South Africa has ignited fresh tensions as foreign ministers from leading economies convene amid divisions over the Ukraine conflict and trade disputes. The absence of the U.S., due to diplomatic frictions with the host nation, adds another layer of complexity.
Representing 85% of global GDP, the G20 countries are increasingly fractured since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, particularly after President Donald Trump took office. His policies have exacerbated existing discord, challenging global unity on issues like climate change and financial fairness.
China, seeing the U.S. absence as an opportunity, is poised to extend its influence, especially within the Global South. Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa aims to spotlight African priorities, urging wealthier nations to address inequality and climate action during this pivotal summit.
