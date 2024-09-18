Union Cabinet Clears Development of Next-Gen Launch Vehicle

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has endorsed the Next-Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV), a project aimed at advancing India's space capabilities. This strategic move aligns with the government's vision of operating the Bharatiya Antariksh Station and achieving a crewed lunar landing by 2040, as announced by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on social media platform X.

According to the official statement, the NGLV will offer three times the current payload capacity at 1.5 times the cost of the LVM3, with an added emphasis on reusability and modular green propulsion systems, making space access more economical.

India's space program, especially during the pivotal Amrit Kaal period, necessitates advanced human-rated launch vehicles with high payload capacities and reusability. The NGLV, boasting a maximum payload of 30 tonnes to low Earth orbit and a reusable first stage, is set to propel India's space initiatives. The project, with a budget of Rs 8240.00 crore, involves comprehensive industry participation and is expected to be completed within 96 months.

