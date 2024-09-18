Left Menu

Dollar Slips as Fed Rate Decision Looms

The dollar slid 0.3% against the yen on Wednesday as traders speculated about the likelihood of a large Federal Reserve interest rate cut. Meanwhile, U.S. bond yields increased and the British pound rose 0.4%. Market participants are anticipating the Fed's rate decision and its potential impact on monetary policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:16 IST
Dollar Slips as Fed Rate Decision Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar declined on Wednesday, falling 0.3% against the yen, as traders speculated about the possibility of a significant Federal Reserve interest rate cut. This came even as Treasury yields edged higher and global stocks steadied.

The U.S. currency also lost ground against other major currencies, with the British pound rising 0.4%. Despite these movements, U.S. bond yields increased, with the 2-year Treasury yield up 3.4 basis points to 3.626% and the 10-year yield rising 4 basis points to 3.69%.

The market is closely watching the Federal Reserve's rate decision, expected at 2 p.m. EDT. Currently, financial markets are fully pricing in a 25 basis points rate cut, with a 63% chance of a 50 basis points cut. European stocks and global indices showed mixed movements, reflecting broader market uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024