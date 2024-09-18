CJI Chandrachud Unveils NALSA's Nationwide Online Mediation Training Portal

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice Sanjiv Khanna, alongside other Supreme Court judges, launched the online mediation training web portal on Wednesday. Created by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) in collaboration with the Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee (MCPC), the portal offers a 40+ hour training module comprising over 50 lectures and 10+ hours of practical sessions on mediation. The initiative aims to meet the increasing need for alternative dispute resolution mechanisms across India by making high-quality training accessible nationwide. Initially, the program's pilot phase will be available to judicial officers and experienced lawyers from September 23 to October 6, 2024.

In a press statement, the Online Mediation Training Web Portal was described as combining theoretical knowledge and practical skills through 50+ lectures on 20 mediation topics and over 10 hours of interactive practical sessions. Given the rising litigious environment in India, where courts are overwhelmed with cases, this training meets a critical need for alternative dispute resolution. NALSA and MCPC have drawn on India's rich tradition of amicable dispute resolution to develop this program.

This initiative aims to equip participants with essential skills in effective communication, negotiation, and dispute resolution, thereby enabling them to handle complex situations and achieve amicable outcomes. A standout feature of the online program is its remote accessibility, ensuring that expert-curated content is available to professionals across India. The course's curriculum has been developed through extensive consultations with national and international mediation experts, offering knowledge and experience that was previously limited to physical training sessions.

Chief Justice Chandrachud praised the NALSA team for conceptualizing and developing the online mediation training course, stating that it would make mediation a first-choice dispute resolution method by training legal professionals in mediation. Justice Sanjiv Khanna elaborated on the five-month process of developing the training module through extensive consultations with mediation experts.

NALSA and MCPC are committed to refining the program continuously based on participant feedback and emerging best practices. This adaptive approach ensures the training remains at the forefront of mediation education, addressing the dynamic needs of legal professionals and the broader justice system. According to NALSA Member Secretary Santosh Snehi Mann, only judicial officers and lawyers with at least 10 years of experience are initially eligible for the pilot project through the web portal from September 23 to October 6, 2024.

The Supreme Court's MCPC has been tasked with overseeing the effective implementation of mediation and conciliation in India, aligning with Section 89 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908. The National Informatics Centre (NIC) developed the web portal.

