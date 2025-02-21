Hefty Fine for X: Brazilian Supreme Court Enforces Compliance
The Brazilian Supreme Court fined social media platform X, owned by Elon Musk, $1.42 million for not complying with judicial orders to remove a misleading profile and provide user data. The ongoing legal process highlights X's legal challenges in Brazil, including compliance with hate speech moderation.
The Brazilian Supreme Court, led by Justice Alexandre de Moraes, has levied a fine of 8.1 million reais ($1.42 million) against the social media giant X, owned by Elon Musk, for defying judicial orders. The decision, made public on Thursday, marks a significant move by the Brazilian judiciary to enforce compliance from tech companies.
The issue arose last year when the court directed X to remove a profile accused of spreading misinformation and to submit registration data for the implicated user. X's failure to act prompted a daily fine of 100,000 reais, escalating to the recent substantial penalty. Furthermore, the noncompliance has left X's local legal representative vulnerable to criminal charges.
Additionally, in 2024, the platform faced a temporary suspension in Brazil due to its lack of cooperation in moderating hate speech and not appointing a legal representative, as mandated by Brazilian law. These episodes underscore the increasing regulatory scrutiny that social media platforms face globally, particularly in large markets like Brazil.
