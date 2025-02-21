Hefty Fine for X: Brazilian Supreme Court Enforces Compliance

The Brazilian Supreme Court, led by Justice Alexandre de Moraes, has levied a fine of 8.1 million reais ($1.42 million) against the social media giant X, owned by Elon Musk, for defying judicial orders. The decision, made public on Thursday, marks a significant move by the Brazilian judiciary to enforce compliance from tech companies.

The issue arose last year when the court directed X to remove a profile accused of spreading misinformation and to submit registration data for the implicated user. X's failure to act prompted a daily fine of 100,000 reais, escalating to the recent substantial penalty. Furthermore, the noncompliance has left X's local legal representative vulnerable to criminal charges.

Additionally, in 2024, the platform faced a temporary suspension in Brazil due to its lack of cooperation in moderating hate speech and not appointing a legal representative, as mandated by Brazilian law. These episodes underscore the increasing regulatory scrutiny that social media platforms face globally, particularly in large markets like Brazil.

