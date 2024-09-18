Technical Glitch Grounds Indian Navy's MQ-9B Sea Guardian Drone

An MQ-9B Sea Guardian drone leased by the Indian Navy experienced a 'technical failure' on Wednesday during a surveillance mission, according to official sources.

The drone, operating from naval air station INS Rajali in Arakkonam near Chennai, was safely navigated to a sea area and underwent controlled ditching. The incident highlights ongoing maintenance challenges.

The Indian Navy, which is in the process of acquiring 31 MQ-9B Predator drones from the US, has requested a detailed report from the original equipment maker, General Atomics.

(With inputs from agencies.)