Technical Glitch Grounds Indian Navy's MQ-9B Sea Guardian Drone
An MQ-9B Sea Guardian drone, leased by the Indian Navy, experienced a technical failure during a surveillance mission near Chennai. The drone, operating from INS Rajali, was safely ditched at sea. The Indian Navy is seeking a detailed report from the original equipment maker. India plans to procure 31 such drones.
An MQ-9B Sea Guardian drone leased by the Indian Navy experienced a 'technical failure' on Wednesday during a surveillance mission, according to official sources.
The drone, operating from naval air station INS Rajali in Arakkonam near Chennai, was safely navigated to a sea area and underwent controlled ditching. The incident highlights ongoing maintenance challenges.
The Indian Navy, which is in the process of acquiring 31 MQ-9B Predator drones from the US, has requested a detailed report from the original equipment maker, General Atomics.
