Explosion Wounds Three in Lebanon’s Bekaa Region
Three individuals sustained injuries in Lebanon's Bekaa region due to recent device explosions, as reported by the state news agency on Wednesday.
The incident adds to the growing concerns over security in the eastern part of the country.
Authorities are investigating the matter to determine the nature and origin of the devices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
