Indian Army Partners with Tiranga Mountain Rescue for Enhanced Training and Rescue Operations

The Indian Army has signed an MoU with Tiranga Mountain Rescue (TMR) to bolster rescue and survival operations in mountainous terrains. This collaboration aims to provide customized training for Army instructors to improve avalanche rescue skills, marking a significant step forward in military and civilian synergy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:54 IST
Indian Army Signs MoU with Tiranga Mountain Rescue (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Army has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tiranga Mountain Rescue (TMR) to advance rescue and survival operations in mountainous terrains. The signing took place at the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS), Delhi Cantt, in the presence of Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff. Representing the Indian Army, Major General Manish Luthra, Additional Director General Military Operations (A), signed the MoU, while Hemant Sachdev, a dedicated mountaineer and Mt Everest Summiteer, signed on behalf of TMR.

The agreement signifies a crucial advancement for the Indian Army. It stipulates that TMR will provide customized training programs aimed at enhancing Army instructors' ability to mentor troops in avalanche rescue and survival skills. General Upendra Dwivedi lauded TMR's efforts, awarding Chief of Army Staff Commendation Cards to two team members of the TMR Rescue Team.

Lieutenant General Tarun Kumar Aich, Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy), termed the MoU as mutually beneficial. He noted that TMR has been providing invaluable rescue services for the last nine years, saving numerous lives. Hemant Sachdev stated that 15 TMR teams are already deployed in various regions alongside the Indian Army, saving lives in avalanche-prone areas. This MoU builds on previous agreements with Northern, Eastern, and Central Commands, enhancing the Army's rescue capabilities under demanding conditions.

This partnership underscores a commitment to elevate the readiness of personnel operating in high-altitude terrains, enhancing the standards of training and rescue operations. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

