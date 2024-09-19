Left Menu

Massive Train Derailment Blocks Rail Lines in Mathura

Twenty-five wagons of a goods train derailed in Mathura, blocking three rail lines. Railway and police officials are on-site, assessing the situation. Limited traffic is moving on the fourth line.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 09:55 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant incident, twenty-five wagons of a goods train derailed in Mathura on Wednesday, officials confirmed. The derailment has obstructed three rail lines, according to the railway department.

Responding swiftly, railway officers and city police arrived at the scene upon receiving the alert. Tej Prakash Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Agra Division, reported, 'A goods train has derailed. We received the information at around 8:12 PM. Twenty-five wagons have derailed, and we are currently assessing the situation. Traffic on the up, down, and third lines is blocked, while the fourth line remains operational.'

Authorities are continuing to gather further details. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

