Left Menu

Gujarat Completes Foundation Work for Eight Bullet Train Stations

Foundation work for eight bullet train stations in Gujarat has been completed as part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project. Significant progress includes the installation of noise barriers and construction of a bridge over the Narmada River.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 10:00 IST
Gujarat Completes Foundation Work for Eight Bullet Train Stations
Visuals from bullet train construction site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Foundation work for eight stations of the bullet train has been completed in Gujarat, announced Pramod Sharma, Project Director of the bullet train initiative. Sharma revealed that the technology has come to India and efforts are moving forward through the 'Make in India' initiative.

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), overseeing the ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, disclosed earlier this month that the installation of noise barriers along the corridor is in progress. These barriers aim to mitigate noise generated by the train and surrounding civil structures during operations.

The noise barriers are 2 meters high and 1 meter wide concrete panels, each weighing between 830-840 kilograms. They are designed to reflect and distribute aerodynamic sounds from the train, largely produced by the wheels on the tracks. Additionally, the NHSRCL reported the start of construction on a 21 km undersea tunnel and a 1.4 km bridge over the Narmada River, the longest river bridge in the Gujarat section of the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024