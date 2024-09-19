Gujarat Completes Foundation Work for Eight Bullet Train Stations

Foundation work for eight stations of the bullet train has been completed in Gujarat, announced Pramod Sharma, Project Director of the bullet train initiative. Sharma revealed that the technology has come to India and efforts are moving forward through the 'Make in India' initiative.

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), overseeing the ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, disclosed earlier this month that the installation of noise barriers along the corridor is in progress. These barriers aim to mitigate noise generated by the train and surrounding civil structures during operations.

The noise barriers are 2 meters high and 1 meter wide concrete panels, each weighing between 830-840 kilograms. They are designed to reflect and distribute aerodynamic sounds from the train, largely produced by the wheels on the tracks. Additionally, the NHSRCL reported the start of construction on a 21 km undersea tunnel and a 1.4 km bridge over the Narmada River, the longest river bridge in the Gujarat section of the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)