Left Menu

Fire Erupts After Truck and Trailer Collide on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

A truck and trailer collision on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar led to a fire. The drivers escaped uninjured. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but traffic was temporarily affected. The vehicles were severely damaged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 04-03-2025 08:56 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 08:56 IST
Fire Erupts After Truck and Trailer Collide on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Tuesday, a fiery collision occurred on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar, Maharashtra, when a truck and a trailer collided and subsequently burst into flames. The incident took place on the Vaitarna river bridge in Durvesh village.

Fortunately, both drivers managed to escape unharmed as they leaped from their vehicles. Despite the intensity of the fire and severe damage to both vehicles, no injuries were reported, according to the district's rural police control room.

Fire engines from Manor swiftly responded and managed to extinguish the blaze by 2:45 am, though cooling operations continued. The collision and subsequent fire caused temporary disruptions to traffic on the busy highway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025