Fire Erupts After Truck and Trailer Collide on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway
A truck and trailer collision on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar led to a fire. The drivers escaped uninjured. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but traffic was temporarily affected. The vehicles were severely damaged.
In the early hours of Tuesday, a fiery collision occurred on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar, Maharashtra, when a truck and a trailer collided and subsequently burst into flames. The incident took place on the Vaitarna river bridge in Durvesh village.
Fortunately, both drivers managed to escape unharmed as they leaped from their vehicles. Despite the intensity of the fire and severe damage to both vehicles, no injuries were reported, according to the district's rural police control room.
Fire engines from Manor swiftly responded and managed to extinguish the blaze by 2:45 am, though cooling operations continued. The collision and subsequent fire caused temporary disruptions to traffic on the busy highway.
