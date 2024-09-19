Left Menu

Miraculous Rescue: Two-Year-Old Saved from 35-Foot Borewell After 18-Hour Ordeal

A two-year-old girl who fell into a 35-foot borewell in Dausa was successfully rescued after an 18-hour operation by the National and State Disaster Response Forces. She is currently admitted to a nearby hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 11:13 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 11:13 IST
NDRF and SDRF teams rescued girl after 18 hour operation (Photo Source - SDRF) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

An 18-hour rescue operation culminated successfully on Thursday as a two-year-old girl who had fallen into a 35-foot open borewell in Dausa was brought to safety by teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). The child was immediately admitted to the nearest hospital for further care.

District Superintendent of Police Ranjita Sharma applauded the efforts of the rescue personnel. 'We are extremely elated to have rescued the girl after an arduous 18-hour operation. The dedication of the NDRF and SDRF teams was crucial in achieving this success,' she noted. Sharma additionally thanked everyone involved for their relentless efforts.

NDRF officer Yogesh Kumar provided insight into the complex rescue process, revealing that the child was lodged at a depth of 28 feet. 'We initiated a parallel approach to reach her, encountering several hurdles including her sandal at 21 feet. Despite the rain prolonging the effort, a combined team of 40 from NDRF and SDRF ensured no compromises on her safety,' Kumar explained.

Earlier in the day, District Collector Devendra Kumar underscored the impact of inclement weather on the operation. 'Continuous rain severely hampered our rescue efforts, but both parallel and horizontal digging approaches were employed to expedite the mission,' he said.

The incident, which occurred in the Bandikui area of Dausa on Wednesday, prompted a quick mobilization of district administration resources. Their concerted efforts ultimately led to the child's safe recovery. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

