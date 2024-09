Russia’s Air Strikes on Ukraine’s Energy Grid: U.N. Claims Violation of Humanitarian Law

According to a U.N. monitoring body, Russia's extensive air strikes targeting Ukraine's energy grid likely breach international humanitarian law as Ukrainians brace for their most challenging winter since the invasion began.

Since its full-scale invasion commenced, Russia has launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Ukraine's electricity facilities. This has resulted in prolonged power outages across several Ukrainian cities, with strikes intensifying from March 2022.

The U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) reported significant damage across nine waves of strikes between March and August 2024, revealing a substantial impact on Ukraine's power supply, public health, and overall economy.

