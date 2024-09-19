Arrest Made After Bihar Arson; Leaders Call for Swift Justice

In an alarming incident in Bihar's Nawada, police have arrested 15 individuals in connection with an arson attack that destroyed 21 homes. Sub Divisional Police Officer Akhilesh Kumar confirmed the detainees on Thursday.

The incident, which occurred in the Mufassil Police Station area of Krishnanagar, initially appears to have been driven by a land dispute, according to Sunil Kumar, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Sadar Nawada. Akhilesh Kumar stated, "The land dispute matter is ongoing in court, and a resolution will be accepted by all parties involved. We were informed about the incident at 7:15 PM."

Political leaders have expressed strong reactions to the horrific scene. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the violence, calling it a glaring injustice against Bihar's Bahujan community and urging swift action from the state police. Union Minister Chirag Paswan also called for strict judicial action and financial assistance for the victims, describing the incident as 'extremely shameful.' Both leaders emphasized the importance of immediate rehabilitation measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)