Karnataka High Court Postpones Hearing of Former CM Yediyurappa's Plea in POCSO Case
The Karnataka High Court has deferred the hearing of ex-CM BS Yediyurappa's petition seeking to dismiss a POCSO case against him to September 27. Yediyurappa faces allegations of harassing a minor, with the bench extending his non-arrest exemption. The BJP has claimed political conspiracy by Congress.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka High Court on Thursday postponed the hearing of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's plea to dismiss a POCSO case against him to September 27. The case, which involves allegations of minor harassment, was filed in March this year.
Justice M Naga Prasanna, who heads the bench, also heard Yediyurappa's petition for anticipatory bail and issued an order extending his exemption from arrest and mandatory court attendance. The victim's lawyer demanded Yediyurappa's arrest and time to present arguments.
On March 3, 2024, Sadashivnagar Police Station registered a POCSO case against Yediyurappa based on a complaint of minor sexual harassment. The government later transferred the case to CID, which summoned the former CM for a statement. Yediyurappa filed two High Court petitions seeking quashing of the case and anticipatory bail.
June witnessed Yediyurappa's issuance of a non-bailable arrest warrant, prompting BJP accusations of a Congress-led conspiracy following their Lok Sabha defeat. The BJP alleges Congress is diverting attention from corruption cases involving its own ministers. (ANI)
